Rare Hunter’s Blue Moon Is Rising On Halloween

Listen out for werewolves this weekend because a rare Blue Moon will be in the sky on Halloween.

It’ll be the second full moon this month and, despite it’s creepy name, it’s actually nothing to be fearful of. The werewolves might be something to worry about though…

Despite what you see in Halloween movies, apparently a full moon is actually quite rare to occur on October 31 as they only happen every 18 or 19 years. Blue Moons themselves only happen every two to three years, too.

Saturday’s Blue Moon is also known as a Hunter’s Moon, which is the next full moon to occur after the Harvest Moon. This year’s Harvest Moon was on October 1, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

There are two types of Blue Moons; a seasonal Blue Moon and a Calendrical Blue Moon. A seasonal one is the extra full moon that occurs within an astronomical season, while a calendrical one is the second full moon to occur in a calendar month.

Some say these moons also posses a blue tinge, but this is unconfirmed by astronomers.

This upcoming moon is calendrical as it’s the second full moon to happen in October, meaning 2020 will see 13 full moons, instead of 12 like most years.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says this weekend’s Blue Moon will reach ‘peak illumination’ at 10.51am EDT (2.51pm GMT) on Halloween, but will still be full in the evening as well.

Other moons to look forward to this year include November’s Beaver Moon which is set to occur on November 30, due to beavers starting to build their winter dams at this time of year. It’s also known as the Frost Moon as that typically around the time of when frost begins to appear.

December will see a Cold Moon that will be visible on December 30. It’s also known as the Moon before Yule and Long Nights Moon.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that these usual moon names originate from Native America, Colonial American, and other traditional North American sources.

It continues, ‘Note that for Native American names, each Moon name was traditionally applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, the month starting either with the new Moon or full Moon. Additionally, a name for the lunar month might vary each year or between bands or other groups within the same nation.’

Quirky names aside, this weekend’s super rare Hunter’s Blue Moon will definitely be one to look out for.