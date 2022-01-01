Rare Weather Phenomenon Causes It To Rain Fish In Texas

Alamy

A city in Texas experienced a weird weather phenomenon to close out 2021, after fish began falling from the sky.

The rare event, known as ‘animal rain’ was witnessed by residents in Texarkana, East Texas, on Wednesday, December 29, with local officials confirming the strange phenomenon as people flocked to social media to share their photos and videos of fish seemingly falling from the sky.

‘It was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground,’ Texarkana resident James Audirsch told KTAL. ‘I said, ‘it’s raining fish.’ Brad was like, ‘no it’s not.’ I was like, ‘no it really is.’ And fish were dropping, here and everywhere.’

City of Texarkana/Facebook

According to the Library of Congress, animal rain is so rare a phenomenon that it’s never been properly studied enough to conclusively determine how it occurs. However, meteorologists have reportedly theorised that ‘tornadic waterspouts’ could be responsible, with the tornadoes sucking small animals in the water up into their vortexes, before depositing them elsewhere, NBC reports.

Another theory suggests strong wind currents from tornadoes could act in the same way.

Though exceedingly rare, there have been a few other recorded incidents of animal rain over the centuries in areas prone to tornadoes. In 1873, newspapers in Kansas City, Missouri, reported raining frogs, while more recently, tadpoles were seen falling from the sky in Japan in 2009.

The Texarkana city official’s Facebook post prompted several residents to chime in with their own stories of similar occurrences in the area over the years, including plenty of jokes, with one person writing ‘Sooo… Sharknado isn’t as ridiculous as I thought?’

‘I wish it would occasionally rain money, is that a thing? Why can’t money-rain be a phenomenon?’ another person posted, with a third person joking, ‘I guess it’s better than cats and dogs.’

