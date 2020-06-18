Rayshard Brooks Spoke About Overcoming Prison System Months Before Being Killed By Cop

You go to filling out your application and you get to this question, ‘Have you ever been convicted of a crime or have you ever been arrested?’ And, you know, you sit in there like, ‘oh my God … I hope this doesn’t, you know, hinder me from getting this job’.

Then you finish up the application and you have some employers that come back to you: ‘Well Mr. Brooks, unfortunately, we can’t hire you due to the fact that you’ve been incarcerated or you’ve been… arrested for this and that.’

Your heart just breaks. You put up so much energy, you have so much hope, you’re going out trying to provide.