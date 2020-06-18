Rayshard Brooks Spoke About Overcoming Prison System Months Before Being Killed By Cop
Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man who was fatally shot by police last week, discussed America’s criminal justice system and the difficulties of life after incarceration in an interview just months before his death.
Brooks lost his life outside a Wendy’s drive-thru in Atlanta on June 12, after he was found asleep in his car. Footage from the scene showed Brooks complying with officers, taking a sobriety test and consenting to weapons searches, but he was ultimately shot after attempting to flee the police. The officer involved has now been charged with murder.
In the wake of his death, an interview with Brooks from earlier this year has now resurfaced, in which he opened up about his past experiences with law enforcement. Brooks was speaking with Reconnect, a company that focuses on fighting incarceration.
Brooks explained he had been arrested for false imprisonment and financial credit card fraud, and after his public defender told him he could face 10 years behind bars, he pleaded guilty and was ultimately sentenced to a year in prison.
Speaking about his plea, Brooks said he was trying to go for the option that would best allow him to get back to society, as he had kids waiting for him on the outside.
He described being locked up for 23 hours a day and being ordered when to wake up and where to go, saying: ‘You get treated like an animal’, CNN reports.
Brooks said the experience ‘messed’ with his mental state, saying:
Going through that process, it hardened me at a point… I have to have my guard up because the world is cruel, you know, it took me through seeing different things and… in the system you know it just, just makes you harden to a point.
Brooks criticised the criminal justice system as his prison record left him struggling to find a job, and after forking out for court and restitution fees, as well as providing for his wife and children, he was left in a lot of debt.
According to the NAACP, having a criminal record reduces the likelihood of a job callback or offer by as much as 50%, yet white men with a criminal record are more likely to get an interview than black men with no criminal record.
Discussing his attempts to find work, Brooks said:
You go to filling out your application and you get to this question, ‘Have you ever been convicted of a crime or have you ever been arrested?’ And, you know, you sit in there like, ‘oh my God … I hope this doesn’t, you know, hinder me from getting this job’.
Then you finish up the application and you have some employers that come back to you: ‘Well Mr. Brooks, unfortunately, we can’t hire you due to the fact that you’ve been incarcerated or you’ve been… arrested for this and that.’
Your heart just breaks. You put up so much energy, you have so much hope, you’re going out trying to provide.
Brooks commented on the lack of support he received after being released from prison, saying there was no ‘type of help towards him getting himself back together’, and as a result he found himself under a lot of pressure.
He commented:
You know with, you know, just having all of that on your shoulder and on your back… Some people they just can’t deal with it. You know some people say, you know, they’re considering suicide.
I feel like it should be offered… every individual who has been through these things [should] be assigned to a certain person to help guide… I mean that’s what probation [is] but probation is not there with you every day, like a mentor or something.
They’re not taking you out to find a job, you have to do these things on your own, you know… I’m out now and I have to try to fend for myself.
Despite the difficulties he faced after being released from prison, Brooks wasn’t giving up hope for a better life, saying: ‘I’m trying, you know, I’m not the type of person to give up. You know, and I’m gonna keep going until I make it to where I want to be.’
Tragically, Brooks wasn’t able to ‘keep going’. As police tried to handcuff him last week, he began to struggle and appeared to grab one of the officers’ stun guns before starting to run from the scene.
Though Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard later said Brooks ‘did not represent a threat’ while running away, the officers at the scene shot him twice in the back, BBC News reports.
Neither officer provided medical attention after the shooting, as is required by police, and instead one of them kicked Brooks while he lay suffering on the ground.
The officer responsible for killing Brooks has since been fired and charged with murder, but it is clear the fight against unjust police officers, and the issues with the criminal system as a whole, is far from over.
The issue of black people being subjected to an inherently racist institution and being made to struggle as a result was around long before Brooks spoke about it, and it is evidently still going on months later. Enough is enough.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
