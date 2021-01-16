Real Estate Agent Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Charged US Attorney's Office DC

A real estate agent who took a private jet to the riot at the US Capitol last week, which she described as ‘the best day of her life’, is now facing federal charges.

Jennifer Ryan, from Texas, is among the rioters that have been charged following the January 6 attack, which left five people dead. So far, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has made more than 100 arrests in connection with the siege.

According to court documents released yesterday, January 15, Ryan travelled to Washington DC on January 5 and documented her two-day stay on social media.

In one deleted video, seen by NBC News, she said: ‘We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.’

In a live stream to her Facebook page, which has also been taken down, she tells viewers: ‘We are going to f*cking go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.’

She adds: ‘Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.’

She has been charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly trespassing a restricted building.

In a statement on January 8, Ryan claimed she thought she was attending a ‘peaceful political march,’ and said she does ‘not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives’.

Another video, which is still up on her Facebook page, she films herself walking towards the Capitol building with a group of Donald Trump’s supporters.

‘This is a prelude to the war that’s about to happen,’ she tells viewers. Hours after the mob breached the Capitol, Ryan wrote on Twitter that it was ‘one of the best days’ of her life, according to authorities.

Another photo included in the documents shows her standing next to a broken window at the Capitol. She captioned the picture saying that news studios would be next ‘if the news doesn’t stop lying about us’.