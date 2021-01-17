Realtor Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Blames Trump While Demanding Pardon PA Images/US Attorney's Office DC

The real estate agent who took a private jet to the riots at the US Capitol, and then documented her trip on social media, is demanding Donald Trump pardon her.

Jennifer Ryan, a Texas woman who is among those that have been charged following the deadly chaos of January 6, said she was simply following Trump’s orders.

According to reports, Ryan turned herself in to authorities on January 15 but has since been allowed to return home while law enforcement investigates.

Jennifer Ryan/Facebook

Speaking to CBS11 outside her home, she said she wanted people to know she is a ‘normal person’. Defending her actions on the day, she said she thinks all those who rioted at the Capitol ‘deserve a pardon’.

‘I think we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing a prison sentence. I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon,’ she pleaded.

She continued: ‘I [listened] to my president who told me to go to the Capitol. I was displaying my patriotism while I was there and I was just protesting and I wasn’t trying to do anything violent and I didn’t realize there was actually violence.’

On January 15, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at Ryan’s home. Ryan said it was a ‘strange experience’ to be arrested.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

‘They’re very professional and it was a very strange feeling. I have a lot of faith in God and I was just praising him and praying and I was just knowing God would take care of me in this situation,’ she added.

According to court documents, Ryan travelled to Washington DC on January 5 and documented her two-day stay on social media.

In one deleted video, seen by NBC News, she said: ‘We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.’

In a live stream to her Facebook page, which has also been taken down, she tells viewers: ‘We are going to f*cking go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.’

She is facing charges of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly trespassing a restricted building.

