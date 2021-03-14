unilad
Advert

Reclaim These Streets Fundraiser Passes £500,000 In Just One Day

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Mar 2021 15:30
Reclaim These Streets Sarah Everard Fundraiser Passes £500,000 In Just One DayPA Images

A fundraiser set up after the official vigil for Sarah Everard was cancelled has now raised more than £500,000.

The Just Giving page was set up by the group Reclaim These Streets after ‘a lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police’ led to them cancelling the event.

Advert

Instead, those who had hoped to attend were encouraged to make a donation through the page, with funds going towards supporting women’s charitable causes throughout the UK.

SarahPA Images

Reclaim These Streets organisers have also stated that they will be gifting the remaining funds of their legal costs crowdfunder to the fund, with the initial aim of reaching £320,000. This would mark £10,000 for each location where officials vigils had been due to go ahead.

This goal has of course now far surpassed the original goal, with the group having raised more than half a million for women’s causes at the time of writing.

Advert

Many of those who’ve donated have left messages of support and solidarity on the Just Giving page, with one donor writing:

Women need to support each other. We all know what the reality is and only we can keep trying to change it. We all need to step up… for our mothers, ourselves and our daughters and our friends.

Another wrote:

Such a tragedy and such sadness but we can find common purpose and meaning. Inaction no longer seems acceptable for those who wish to see change for equality and safety to be afforded to all. The attitudes and values of our leaders must change to show compassion, kindness and fairness.

Advert

Our thoughts are with the family of Sarah Everard at this difficult time.

You can donate to the Just Giving Page here.

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance
News

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance

Guy Fails His Driving Theory Test For A Record 192nd Time
Life

Guy Fails His Driving Theory Test For A Record 192nd Time

Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Children For ‘Picking Vegetables’
News

Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Children For ‘Picking Vegetables’

Burger Chain Renames All Its Food After Office Supplies So People Can Claim Expenses
Food

Burger Chain Renames All Its Food After Office Supplies So People Can Claim Expenses

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Fundraiser, Now, Sarah Everard

Credits

Just Giving

  1. Just Giving

    Weʼre raising £320,000 to donate to women's charitable causes on behalf of #ReclaimTheseStreets

 