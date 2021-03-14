Reclaim These Streets Fundraiser Passes £500,000 In Just One Day

PA Images

A fundraiser set up after the official vigil for Sarah Everard was cancelled has now raised more than £500,000.

The Just Giving page was set up by the group Reclaim These Streets after ‘a lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police’ led to them cancelling the event.

Instead, those who had hoped to attend were encouraged to make a donation through the page, with funds going towards supporting women’s charitable causes throughout the UK.

Reclaim These Streets organisers have also stated that they will be gifting the remaining funds of their legal costs crowdfunder to the fund, with the initial aim of reaching £320,000. This would mark £10,000 for each location where officials vigils had been due to go ahead.

This goal has of course now far surpassed the original goal, with the group having raised more than half a million for women’s causes at the time of writing.

Many of those who’ve donated have left messages of support and solidarity on the Just Giving page, with one donor writing:

Women need to support each other. We all know what the reality is and only we can keep trying to change it. We all need to step up… for our mothers, ourselves and our daughters and our friends.

Another wrote:

Such a tragedy and such sadness but we can find common purpose and meaning. Inaction no longer seems acceptable for those who wish to see change for equality and safety to be afforded to all. The attitudes and values of our leaders must change to show compassion, kindness and fairness.

Our thoughts are with the family of Sarah Everard at this difficult time.

You can donate to the Just Giving Page here.

