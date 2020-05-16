Record Number Of Female Billionaires Named Among Wealthiest People In Britain

It’s a consequence of a lifetime of inequality for women. You have to look at the whole working lives of women and men – why and how men end up dominating senior roles and better-paid positions and acquire far more wealth through their lives than women.

It’s good that we’ve had a better result for women in the Rich List this year than last. As with the gender pay gap, things have improved in very small, incremental steps over the last 10 to 20 years, but we are decades away from equality, and that would be the same in this case, I’m sure.

Some people argue that we shouldn’t care about rich women, we should only care about low-paid women. And I would say yes, obviously low-paid women are an important focus for our work, but if women don’t have an opportunity to acquire wealth through their lives then they never achieve financial independence.