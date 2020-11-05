Record Number Of Native American Women Elected To Congress PA Images

A record number of Native American women have been elected to the US Congress.

While Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s battle for the presidency has dominated the headlines of the election, crucial votes for the House of Representatives and the Senate are also taking place.

Advert 10

Come January 2021, the 117th Congress will have the most Native American women in history following the results of local elections.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids PA Images

In New Mexico, Democrat and Laguna Pueblo member Deb Haaland was reelected in the 1st Congressional District. Republican Yvette Herrell, a Cherokee, beat current Democrat incumbent Xochitl Torres in one of the state’s most-watched contests.

In Kansas, Democrat Sharice Davids, a Ho-Chunk Nation member and one of the first Native American women to be elected to Congress in 2018, also retained her seat.

Advert 10

With Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez also winning a seat in New Mexico’s 3rd District, the state became the first to ever elect three women of colour as its House delegates.

Teresa Leger Fernandez PA Images

As per KRQE, Herrell said: ‘My commitment to each citizen of our district is that I will serve each of them with integrity as we work together to rebuild our economy and protect the values that make America great.’

Haaland told Vogue:

Advert 10

I’m very happy and proud that the voters of the 1st Congressional District once again elected me to represent them. There’s a lot of work that’s yet to be done before this term ends. I will be continuing a lot of work that I started into the 117th Congress. If we didn’t get legislations passed, we’ll need to start all over again, so we’ll be busy reintroducing bills and so forth.

She added: ‘Either way, New Mexico was going to elect an all-woman delegation because every candidate was a woman. Women are 50% of the population in this country and less than 25% of Congress. The Republican Party really needs women, so they’re probably happy that they elected a woman here in New Mexico.’

Deb Haaland PA Images

A recent report from the Center for American Women and Politics found a record 18 Native American women were running for Congress this year, with indigenous women also equating to 2.6% of all women running for seats – this is the highest percentage since the organisation began collecting data more than 15 years ago.

Advert 10

Also in Kansas, Stephanie Byers, who’s Chickasaw, is believed to be the first transgender woman of colour to be elected to office across the entire country. Christina Haswood, a Navajo Nation member, also became the youngest person in the state legislature, aged 26.

Byers told The Wichita Eagle: ‘We’ve made history here. We’ve done something in Kansas most people thought would never happen, and we did it with really no push-back, by just focusing on the issues.’