Record Number Of People Now Identify As Democrats Across America

There’s a record number of US people identifying as Democrats over Republicans, according to a new poll.

Coming off the back of Donald Trump’s election claims, the Capitol riots and double impeachment, it’s not hard to hop on social media and see an overriding negativity towards the GOP, particularly in those who continue to support the former president.

While Joe Biden hasn’t been immune to criticism since taking office, particularly with regards to immigration, the tide is turning in the Democratic Party’s favour nearly four months into his first term.

According to the latest polling conducted by Gallup in the first quarter of 2021, 49% of US adults aged 18 and older identified with the Democratic Party ‘or said they are independents who lean toward the Democratic Party’.

On the other hand, 40% said they identified with Republicans or those leaning towards the Republican Party. The remaining 11% identified as political independents with no leanings either side of the divide.

It’s a significant gap, said to be the biggest the pollster has measured since the fourth quarter of 2012 during Barack Obama’s presidency, up from the 4-6% difference seen in recent years.

In the first quarter of 2021, Biden became president, signed a host of executive orders, had the US rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and introduced a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Gallup wrote, ‘It is not unprecedented for Democratic Party affiliation to rise after a Democratic candidate wins the presidential election. It is also not unprecedented to see more people shift to independent political status in a nonelection year, as has occurred.’

What’s also significant is the 6% rise in those identifying as independents, taking on steady increases in the past year. However, Gallup notes this as mostly being at the cost of GOP support.

It added, ‘The GOP’s hopes of regaining control of the House and Senate it lost in the past two federal election cycles may also depend on how well the party appeals to independent voters, the largest bloc in the US, something the Republican Party struggled to do during the Trump administration.’

Senior editor Jeff Jones, who authored the pollster’s report, told USA Today, ‘It’s something that we think is important to track to give a sense to the relevant strength of the two parties at any one point in time and how party preferences are responding to events.’

He added, ‘I think we’re seeing a similar dynamic with Trump leaving office, again with the very low approval rating and [the excitement around] Biden coming into office.’