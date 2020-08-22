unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies Aged 64

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Aug 2020 09:03
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies Aged 64Red Hot Chili Peppers' Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies Aged 64ToshiroKitty/Flickr/chilipeppers/Instagram

Jack Sherman, who played guitar on the first Red Hot Chili Peppers album, has died aged 64. 

Advert

The band took to Instagram to announce the news of Sherman’s passing in the early hours of this morning, August 22, though no cause of death has been determined.

In a tribute to Sherman, the group wrote:

We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.

Advert

Sherman replaced guitarist Hillel Slovak on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ self-titled 1983 debut album and contributed as a cowriter on its follow-up, Freaky Styley, in 1985, though he was replaced before the album came out when Slovak returned.

The guitarist joined the band on their first tour of the USA, and contributed to the later albums Mother’s Milk and The Abbey Road EP. 

Tributes have been pouring in for Sherman since the news of his death, with fans honouring his contributions to the music world.

Our thoughts are with the Jack Sherman’s friends and family at this time. Rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677. 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, Guitarist, Jack Sherman, Now, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rock Music

Credits

Red Hot Chili Peppers/Instagram

  1. Red Hot Chili Peppers/Instagram

    @chilipeppers

 