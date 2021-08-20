unilad
Referee Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Gun During Football Match

20 Aug 2021
Referee Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Gun During Football MatchKFOR/PA Images

A referee has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun in the direction of football fans.

The ordeal took place on Sunday, August 15, where police officers were called to Pauls Valley Sports Complex, Oklahoma.

According to reports, referee Davi Bazeth pulled a red card on one of the players to remove him from the game, leading to a heated encounter between him and the player.

Following the scuffle, Bazeth was allegedly seen walking away to his car, before returning to the field brandishing a handgun.

Ref pulls gun on football crowd (KFOR News)KFOR News

The ordeal was captured on camera, with KFOR News having since obtained the footage.

As per the news outlet, the red-carded player saw ‘Davi work the action of the gun, point the gun in the direction of him and the other spectators and players near the playing field, and fire one round from the pistol’, as per the police report.

Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley has since said it was a ‘miracle no one was hurt’.

‘It is very dangerous. It could’ve been a very bad situation. You have families there, you have not only the adult spectators and players, but you have children in the area,’ he added.

Police cordon (PA)PA Images
After firing his gun, Bazeth reportedly returned to his car and drove off. He didn’t get very far before he was pulled over by police, however, and was arrested.

During the arrest, officers obtained a .380 calibre pistol, KFOR News reports.

Doubling down on the seriousness of the incident, Jolley said, ‘Even small calibre weapons can still produce death. Completely reckless.’

Niamh Shackleton

