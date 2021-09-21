Referring To Women As ‘Birds’ Ruled As ‘Plainly Sexist’ By Judge

The use of the phrase ‘bird’ was a misplaced use of irony which inadvertently caused offence.

We accept that when this was pointed out to [Mr Kinghorn], he ultimately got the message and stopped trying to be funny. We consider that it was very foolish to assume that anybody else would find this language amusing. We find that it is likely that it took some time before Ms Lacatus was sufficiently blunt that the message hit home.

The language is plainly sexist (whether misplaced irony or not).