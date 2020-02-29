Rejected Cat Is Looking For A Forever Family After No One Showed Up To Her Birthday Party

It’s always a shame to see one of our cats be repeatedly overlooked, especially one so young and with so much to offer as a pet.

Monique is a gentle soul who thrives with human company, whether that be playing with her favourite toys together or curling up side by side on the sofa.

She also won’t ever say no to a chin rub or two. Her birthday and Valentine’s Day may now have passed, but it’s not too late to give Monique her dream gift of a lovely new home.