Religion Perpetuates The Gender Wage, Gap Study Finds

A study had found that religion worsens the gender wage gap and that men in highly religious societies earn more than their female counterparts.

Author of the study, Traci Sitzmann, an associate professor of management at the University of Colorado Denver and her colleague Elizabeth M. Campbell analysed the data from several sources.

The sources looked at the gender wage gap and religiosity in 140 countries which showed countries where more than 95% or more people said religion was important in their daily lives, women only earned around 46% as much as men.

Meanwhile, in countries like Sweden and Estonia where religion was shown to be less important in people’s day-to-day lives, women averaged around 75% of men’s wages.

Discussing the data, as per PsyPost, Sitzmann said:

Management researchers have called religion ‘a benign and positive force in business.’ Because of that, we are seeing these policies that let religion in, but when you look at the management literature with a fine-tooth comb, there has been no scrutiny of religion and gender attitudes.

‘I think it’s a little ironic that we haven’t questioned if there could be some negative implications for letting religion into the workplace,’ she continued.

The researchers also looked at the US in particular using data from Gallup and the Status of Women in the States report. This further confirmed their theories as states which proved to be more religious had a greater gender pay gap, an issue which doesn’t look to be going away anytime soon.

Sitzmann said:

The gender gap is projected to vanish in 28 years in the most secular states, compared with a stunning 109 years in the most religious states in the United States.

Looking at all religions and all countries, she added, ‘The [gender pay gap in religious places] held true for all major world religions. It didn’t matter if most believers in a country were Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu or adherents to a folk religion. The wage gap was still greater in countries where religion played a major role in daily life.’

It’s believed religious areas’ collective mentality toward sexuality, the ability of women to attain power, and the differentiation of social roles for men and women helped to explain the relationship between the gap gap and religiosity.

