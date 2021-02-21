unilad
Relived Passengers Cheer As Pilot Safely Lands Plane After Engine Explosion

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Feb 2021 10:24
While most people judge other passengers for clapping when a plane lands, these passengers’ relief was completely justified.

United Airlines passengers clapped and cheered yesterday, February 20, upon landing due to the plane’s engine setting on fire mid-flight.

Following the explosion, the plane had turn round and land at Denver airport just 30 minutes after setting off. The flight had been originally heading for Hawaii.

In a video shared online, you can see the plane’s engine completely black from the flames as it safely gets all 200 plus passengers back on land. Upon touching down, everyone can be heard cheering and clapping.

By means of a miracle, no one on the plane was hurt and neither was anyone on the ground who witnessed the falling debris.

One of the plane’s passengers David Delucia told the Denver Post how he thought he and his wife were going to die.

He told the newspaper:

I can honestly say I thought we were going to die at one point — because we started dropping altitude right after the explosion. I grabbed my wife’s hand and said, ‘We’re done.’

David further explained, ‘Everything started shaking, like the worst turbulence you can imagine. When we started to descend, we started going down through the clouds. People were saying that they were dumping fuel while it was going on.’

‘We were getting information (from passengers) on the right side that it was on fire all the way until we landed,’ he added.

Following yesterday’s incident, United Airlines have issued a statement. A spokesperson for the airline said, ‘Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries on board, and we will share more information as it becomes available.’

Reportedly everyone on board the plane is being offered a different flight to Hawaii.

