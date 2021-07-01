Remains Of 182 People Found At Another Catholic School

National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation/CTV

The remains of 182 Indigenous people have been found at a third former Indigenous residential school in Canada.

The St. Eugene’s Mission school was run by the Catholic Church and opened in 1912, closing in 1970. The Lower Kootenay Band have stated that experts located the remains of pupils aged 7 to 15 in the school near Cranbrook, British Columbia using ground-penetrating radar mapping .

It is believed that the remains belong to people from the Ktunaxa nation as well as neighbouring Indigenous communities, and they were buried in unmarked graves that were as shallow as four feet.

On the back of the findings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement that said:

Today’s finding adds to the growing number of unmarked burial sites discovered near residential schools across Canada. Words always seem to fall short at moments like this. But to the Ktunaxa Nation and Indigenous peoples across the country, know that we’re here for you.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Catholic schools from the early 1900s up to the 1970s, where they were intended to be culturally assimilated. Abuse was rife in these schools and some have compared the action by the Catholic Church and Canadian government as ‘genocide’.

The increasing number of unmarked graves that have been found have led to anger from the public. Many are distressed by the fact that the Catholic Church has not apologised, and it is believed to be a motive for churches being burnt down and the defacing of statues.