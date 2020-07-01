Remains Of 500 People Killed In French Revolution Found Hidden Behind Chapel Wall In Paris CEN

The remains of 500 people, believed to be guillotined during the French Revolution, have been found hidden in the walls of a Paris chapel.

Advert

Aymeric Peniguet de Stoutz, the administrator of the Expiatoire chapel in Paris, used a special camera to reveal the human remains, which will now be the subject of extensive research.

Stoutz studied historical documents for years, which led him to pinpoint the chapel walls as the final resting place of 500 people who were killed by guillotine.

CEN

He believes the remains belong to those who were executed during ‘the Reign of Terror’, when a series of massacres and public executions were performed on those accused of treason, including King Louis XVI and his wife Marie-Antoinette.

Advert

Louis XVI, the last Bourbon king of France and his wife Marie-Antoinette, were killed by guillotine when they were caught attempting to escape France during the Revolution in 1793.

During the Reign of Terror, which took place between July 1789 and 1794, Maximilien Robespierre – one of the revolution’s most influential figures was also ironically executed by guillotine. French news reports have even noted that Robespierre’s remains could be among those discovered in the chapel.

CEN

Fascinating pictures show row after row of human remains piled up high, with hundreds of skulls lined up next to one another.

Stoutz began his investigation into the remains in 2018, by researching historical documents and using his findings to organise archaeological excavations.

By becoming the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ of historical archives, Stoutz is said to have successfully located the home of the remains, belonging to those who were decapitated at Place de la Concorde between January 21, 1793 and July 28, 1794. In finding them, he has been able to disprove long-established beliefs held by historians, which were that they were buried in the Catacombs. Instead, they were found in the small chapel of the 8th arrondissement in Paris.

CEN

Stoutz was helped by archaeologist Philippe Carlier in undertaking the excavations, which allowed him to find the bones. The pair discovered the skeletons, as well as several leather chests also said to contain remains, by passing a camera through the joints between the stones on the walls of the chapel.

Advert

The historian has since requested that the Regional Directorate for Cultural Affairs (DRAC) also carries out additional excavations to confirm his discoveries.

The Fondation de France is set to carry out the excavations next year.