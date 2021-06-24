Remains of 751 Bodies Found At Another Catholic School For Indigenous Children
Remains of approximately 751 Indigenous people have been found at another Catholic school.
A further 751 bodies of Indigenous people have been found in a Catholic school in Canada. The former residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada was found to be home to a large number of unmarked graves.
This news has come shortly after 215 Indigenous children bodies were found in another former Catholic school.
Speaking about what had been uncovered, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said at a press conference:
This is not a mass gravesite—these are unmarked graves. We are treating this like a crime scene at the moment
We can’t confirm they are all children, but there are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite as well because it was the Roman Catholic Church that oversaw this site. We always knew that there were graves here.
The community will now go about naming and preserving the burial sites as a stark reminder of what Canada has admitted to systematic genocide.
As part of an effort to assimilate 150,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children the Canadian government forced children to attend these Catholic schools. Sexual and physical abuses were present in these schools and it was believed that over 4,000 students died. However, after recent findings, experts now believe that the figure is more likely to be close to 15,000.
Vice News reported the reaction of Bobby Cameron, who is the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. Cameron said ‘This was a crime against humanity’ and went on to add that that ‘The only crime we committed as children was being born Indigenous…We had concentration camps here. We had them here in Saskatchewan. They were called Indian residential schools.’
Cameron concluded ‘We are seeing the results of the genocide that Canada committed here, genocide committed on our treaty land. We will find more bodies… We won’t stop until we locate all of them.’
In the wake of this news, President Justin Trudeau released a statement:
The findings in Marieval and Kamloops are part of a larger tragedy. They are a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice that Indigenous peoples have faced – and continue to face – in this country. And together, we must acknowledge this truth, learn from our past, and walk the shared path of reconciliation, so we can build a better future.
More searches for the bodies of Indigenous people in Catholic schools are now expected to occur.
