Repeat Rapists In Pakistan To Be Chemically Castrated Under New Anti-Rape Law

Alamy

Repeat rapists in Pakistan could face chemical castration after lawmakers passed new anti-rape legislation.

The law comes following a series of attacks against women and children in the country which prompted demands to ensure victims of sexual assault get justice.

Passed in Pakistan on Wednesday, November 17, the legislation aims to speed up convictions and impose tougher sentences against attackers, stating that the government must establish special courts across the country to expedite rape trials and ensure sexual abuse cases are decided ‘expeditiously, preferably within four months.’

Pixabay

As well as helping to ensure cases are resolved more quickly, the legislation includes the creation of a national sex offenders register and anti-rape crisis cells in public hospitals where victims will be able to register their assault and receive a medical examination within hours of the crime. It also ensures to protect the identity of victims.

Attackers who are found guilty of gang rape will be sentenced to death or life in prison under the new law, cited by CNN, while sex offenders convicted of multiple rapes could face chemical castration; a punishment which involves the use of drugs to reduce libido or sexual activity.

The process is legal in countries including South Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic and in some US states, though Amnesty International has condemned the punishment as ‘cruel’.

When the bill was announced last December, the group released a statement saying the forced chemical castrations would ‘violate Pakistan’s international and constitutional obligations to prohibit torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.’

It continued: ‘Punishments like this will do nothing to fix a flawed criminal justice system. Instead of trying to deflect attention, the authorities should focus on the crucial work of reforms that will address the root causes of sexual violence and give survivors the justice they deserve and the protection they need.’

In the same month the bill was announced, Reuters reported that fewer than 3% of sexual assault or rape cases in Pakistan result in a conviction, according to Karachi-based non-profit War Against Rape.

President Arif Alvi signed the legislation in December after it was approved by Prime Minister Imran Kahn and his cabinet. The government then had 120 days to take the measure to parliament and have it permanently passed into law.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas