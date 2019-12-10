Reporter Who Responded Perfectly To Man Slapping Her Bum On Live TV Considers Pressing Charges

WSAV/@GrrrlZilla/Twitter/CBS This Morning

Apparently, the runner has since tried to get in contact with the TV station Bozarjian works for to try and defend his intentions.

Bozarjian has received support online but, despite the very obvious wrong-doing of the runner, she has also has received backlash as well.

One Twitter user said:

oh FFS get over it. you were NOT violated and it was NOT indecent assault… yes, it was a little inappropriate, but it was clearly a spur of the moment bit of fun… way too much political correctness these days. Boring. Move on.

In the CBS interview, they read out the statement given to them by the runner’s lawyer.

Anthony Mason read from the statement:

They regret the situation and he [the lawyer], quote, said that ‘he did not act with any criminal intentions, and Tommy [the accused] is a loving husband and father and we do not expect any criminal charges.

The show anchors then ask Bozarjian if she would consider accepting the runner’s apology.

Bozarjian responded by saying:

Urm, what’s most important here is that he took my power, and I’m trying to take that back. Whether I am open to it or not, I want to take my time with that. I think what it comes down to is that he helped himself to a part of my body.

Just know, it’s never right to touch someone’s body without their permission.

