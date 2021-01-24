Republican Congressman Who Said Election Was Stolen Finally Concedes He Was Wrong PA Images

A Republican congressman who claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen has admitted he was wrong during a news broadcast.

When pressed by CNN host Pamela Brown about his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, Representative Madison Cawthorn claimed that an official had been ‘ballot harvesting’ in the ‘parks’ of Wisconsin.

Brown then pressed him further, noting that no court had supported any of the baseless claims made about election fraud, including courts where judges had been appointed by former President Donald Trump himself.

You can see Cawthorn back down for yourself below:

In an attempt to clarify his argument, Cawthorn explained:

Indeed, I believe specifically – and this is the one that I debated on behalf of, on the House floor – in Wisconsin that was never heard because they dismissed it because of standing. Now I don’t believe that is a concrete enough of a way to dismiss it.

When asked to give just one specific example of election fraud, Cawthorn stated, ‘Like I said, that’s not the reason I contested the election,’ prompting Brown to ask:

So you wanted to throw out millions of votes without actually seeing any concrete evidence of fraud?

Cawthorn then went on to claim that he had challenged the votes in a bid to ‘hold up the Constitution’, rather than for any political reasons.

However, Brown was quick to pick Cawthorn up for stating he had issues with election rule changes in other US states, when his own state of North Carolina had introduced similar changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

election PA

When asked why he didn’t express similar concern for the electoral integrity of North Carolina, Cawthorn claimed he had not been aware of the legislation changes made there – which seems unlikely given this is his own state.

Despite this prior lack of knowledge, Cawthorn described the election process in the red state of North Carolina – where there had indeed been alleged voter fraud in 2018 – to be very ‘safe and secure’.

Brown was eventually able to corner Cawthorn into finally admitting that the election had not been stolen, and that President Joe Biden was indeed to rightful POTUS.

Cawthorn conceded:

I think I would say the election was not fraudulent. The Constitution allowed for us to be able to push back as much as we could, and I did that to the… constitutional limits that I had at my disposal. So now I would say that Joseph R. Biden is our president.

Biden PA

When asked by Brown whether or not he had any regrets, Cawthorn stated that he did not.