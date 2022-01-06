Republican Lawmaker Apologises For Trying To ‘Pants’ Referee At High School Basketball Game
A Tennessee Republican has apologised after being filmed losing his temper at a school basketball match and attempting to ‘pants’ a referee.
45 year-old Jeremy Faison is a Tennessee House Republican, making him one of the top lawmakers in the country. He’s also got a short temper though – as bizarre footage taken from a game of basketball between Providence Academy and Lakeway Christian Academy in his home State proved.
As the footage shows, the game between the two private religious schools was stopped after players hit the ground on a loose ball, at which point the irate Faison stepped into view.
The representative strode onto the court but was told by a referee to leave. However, Faison instead pointed a finger in the referee’s face and said, ‘You can’t tell me to leave the floor this was your fault.’
Faison then bizarrely went for an old-fashioned ‘pantsing’ and tried to grab the official’s trousers to tug them down, only to fail – much to the bemusement of everyone in attendance. He then departed the scene.
Unfortunately for the Republican, the game was being streamed by Providence Academy, and so it wasn’t long before his actions were viewed by a wider audience, leading to him issuing an apology.
In a Facebook post later shared on his own Twitter, Faison wrote, ‘For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent loses their temper at a sporting event. It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts.
‘Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym.’
Faison continued:
I’ve never really lost my temper for all to see, but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me.
Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good.
I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.
By the time of his apology, however, Faison’s misdeed had already reached the rest of the House.
”Pantsing’ a ref on the gym floor is next level bullying…not even the stuff of middle school locker rooms,’ Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville Democrat, tweeted in his response.
The rest of the House, we presume, will be doubly sure to make sure they’re wearing belts when in session from now on.
