Republican Lawmaker Films Himself Breaking Into US Capitol With Rioters Paula Jean Swearengin/Facebook

As hundreds of pro-Trump rioters swarmed the US Capitol yesterday, many took to social media to livestream themselves breaking in to the nation’s seat of government.

Among them was Derrick Evans, a newly elected Republican lawmaker.

In a video now-deleted from his social account, Evans filmed himself in a crowd of people apparently trying to break through a line of Capitol Police to enter the building.

Paula Jean Swearengin/Facebook

Evans, who was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in November, can be heard encouraging others to ‘push’ and ‘keep moving,’ and at one point turns the camera on himself as he leads the crowd in chanting ‘Trump’ as they mob the Capitol.

At one point Evans, who is wearing a helmet and no mask, appears to have a coughing fit. Many have raised concerns that the massive, mostly maskless, mob, may likely have ended up spreading COVID-19 among participants and Capitol workers, although the coughing could also be explained by the use of pepper spray and tear gas by police attempting to disperse the rioters.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Evans – who calls himself ‘The Activist’ – refused to apologise for his involvement in the mob, saying: ‘I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred.’ The elected state representative then went on to explain his filming of the break-in by saying he was ‘simply there as an independent member of the media.’

A livestream taken at an earlier rally attended by President Trump remains on Evan’s Facebook, in which he can be heard saying ‘All you liberals, lay down’ and ‘Patriots are rising up in this country, better get used to it.’

Before being elected to the West Virginia state legislature, Evans was known for protesting outside abortion clinics, with one clinic worker filing a restraining order against him in 2019 due to harassment and ‘alleged stalking.’

In a statement given to local media, West Virginia House speaker Roger Hanshaw condemned Evans’ actions, saying:

While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Just over 50 people have been arrested so far in connection with the rioting, with the FBI today issuing a public appeal for footage and information that may help identify participants. Officials have confirmed four people died during the violence.