Republican Lawmakers Propose Annual State Holiday In Honour Of Trump PA

Two Republican Representatives for Ohio want to designate June 14 as an annual state holiday to honour Donald Trump.

Last week, Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus asked their colleagues to co-sponsor a bill that would declare Trump’s birthday as ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’.

In their proposal, the pair said Trump, ‘against great odds, accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparalleled prosperity’.

Trump made history during his time in office as the only president in history to ever be impeached twice.

President Trump Holds Departure Ceremony Before Florida Travel PA Images

Arguably, he also took the news of defeat harder than any of his predecessors, insisting for months that the 2020 election was rigged and voter fraud had taken place, despite having no evidence of this.

In his last days as president, he urged his supports to march on the US Capitol in protest of Joe Biden’s presidential win. The resulting violence killed five people.

‘Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters (a record and historic number of votes received for President in Ohio) who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognise the accomplishments of his administration,’ the representative’s memo said.

‘The Ohio House believes it is imperative we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,’ they added.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

On his final day in the White House, Trump had an approval rating of 34%, confirming him the only US president in 80 years to never receive an approval rating of more than 50%.

‘We fell short in the election, but that doesn’t stop us from recognizing the good work President Trump has done. The least we can do is say thank you,’ Cross told CNN.

One issue with the representative’s proposal is that June 14 is already a national holiday in the US, marking Flag Day. This commemorates the adoption of the American flag by the Continental Congress in 1777.

PA Images

Jeff Crossman, a Democratic Representative for Ohio said ‘changing an existing federal holiday that honours the flag’ is ‘disrespectful’.

Trump is set to face his second impeachment trial this month. Last week, 45 Republican senators voted to declare the trial unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

Although the motion ultimately failed, the wide-ranging support for it means Trump is likely to be acquitted of the charges against him.

For Trump to be convicted, his impeachment must be supported by two-thirds of the Senate. While Democrats now have a majority in the chamber, at least 12 senators who have now stated they believe the trial is unconstitutional would have to vote for his impeachment.

