Republican Official Dies Of COVID Five Days After His Final Post Mocks Vaccination

Texan politician H Scott Apley has died of COVID-19 just days after sharing a post mocking vaccines and masks on social media.

The Dickinson City Council member and State Republican Executive Committee member died on Wednesday morning, August 4, due to COVID complications.

The late 45-year-old was known for his extreme conservative beliefs and Christian faith, at one point reportedly comparing mask-wearing rules to Nazism.

According to The Daily Beast, Apley was admitted to hospital on Sunday, August 1 after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms, and was later put on a ventilator.

In the wake of his hospital admission, a GoFundMe page was created to help the family pay for Apley’s medical bills. The funds raised, which sit at nearly $39,000 at the time of writing, will now go towards his funeral.

An update given on Wednesday by the page’s organiser, John Barton, read:

I am very saddened to report that H Scott Apley passed away last night at about 3 am. He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, who is COVID positive, as well as their infant son Reid. Your donations are greatly appreciated and will help the family as they get through this difficult period.

People have since expressed their condolences to the Apley family. Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth wrote on Facebook, ‘My heart is beyond broken for his family. Scott was a new father and that makes this loss especially tragic.’

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi added, as per Yahoo! News, ‘Please join me in lifting the Apley family up in prayer. We will miss Scott deeply but find comfort knowing he is at peace in the arms of our Savior.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.