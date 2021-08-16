Republican Party Quietly Removes Post Praising Trump’s Taliban Peace Deal From Its Website

PA Images

The GOP has removed a post praising Donald Trump’s peace agreement with the Taliban amid the militant group’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Yesterday, August 15, the insurgents seized control of the country’s capital Kabul, seeing thousands attempt to flee from the airport – with at least five people dying, reports say – and the US evacuating diplomats by helicopter.

Yesterday, a page outlining Trump’s foreign policy achievements was removed from the Republican National Committee’s website. An archived version of it can be viewed here.

It goes over a deal between Israel and the UAE, overseeing an economic breakthrough between Serbia and Kosovo, taking on ISIS, Trump supposedly being nominated for two Nobel Peace prizes and a ‘historic peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, which would end America’s longest war.’

‘On February 2, 2020, the Trump Administration signed a preliminary peace agreement with the Taliban that sets the stage to end America’s longest war. Under the agreement, the US will withdraw nearly 5,000 troops from the country in 135 days in exchange for a Taliban agreement to not allow Afghanistan to be used for transnational terrorism,’ it reads.

It also quotes experts’ comments on it being described as the ‘best chance to end this conflict’, a ‘decisive move’ towards peace and ‘the best path’ for the United States. Trump’s deal also reportedly covered a ‘permanent ceasefire, the rights of women and minorities, and the disarmament of the country’s many militia groups.’

Biden’s decision to withdraw troops ahead of September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, saw immediate advances from the Taliban, who managed to establish a new administration in just over a week. The president earlier said the chance of the Taliban ‘overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.’

However, Biden also blamed Trump for leaving the Taliban in ‘the strongest position militarily since 2001’, while Trump initially praised the president’s move as ‘wonderful and positive’ before accusing him of having ‘ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our administration left for him.’

While both have been trying to offset blame on one another for the Afghan crisis, it’s been likened to the fall of Saigon in 1975 by lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum.