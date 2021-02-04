Republican Says He Can’t Make People Wear Masks Even Though He Banned Jeans
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley has pushed back on a mandate to make people wear masks in government buildings, although he has had a firmer stance on other clothing.
President Biden is focussing on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 citizens in the US. Part of the measures to address the pandemic is the wearing of face masks.
The Iowa House Speaker is apparently refusing to put in legislation for the requirement to wear masks in government buildings because it would be hard to enforce. Nonetheless, this week he refused to hear Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell because she was wearing jeans.
Ironically, the refusal to listen to Wessel-Kroeschell comes weeks after Grassley claimed he would not be able to stop someone from speaking in a bathing suit, never mind asking them to wear a mask in a government building.
The decision of Grassley to not ‘recognise’ Wessel-Kroeschell for debate because of her attire appears to be a calculated plan, rather than an extreme incident of a double-standard. Wessel-Kroeschell seemingly planned to point out the lack of sense in a stance that removes jean wearers but won’t protect the staff in the building with masks.
Wessel-Kroeschell told Des Moines Register before the incident:
[The jeans are] brand-new, they’re clean, they don’t have any holes in them. They’re not hurting anybody. Not wearing a mask can kill people, and we have had people here — we have a member who was exposed to it and is now COVID positive at home.
And there are five or six of their members who are never wearing masks. This is dangerous and they’re putting all of us in danger. So if they can enforce a denim dress code they can also enforce a mask mandate.
Despite the apparent double standards of Grassley, some colleagues have come to the Iowa House Speaker’s defence.
In a statement, Melissa Deatsch, a spokesperson with the speaker’s office, told The Washington Post:
There is no way to enforce a mask mandate short of having state patrol remove a duly-elected representative from the floor, which is not something he is willing to do, for masks or for jeans.
Rep. Wessel-Kroeschell was in violation of House rules and it is within the speaker of the House’s discretion to handle such violations as he sees fit.
Grassley has yet to personally respond to the incident. However, some will feel that if the Iowa House Speaker can regulate the wearing of jeans, he can do the same for protective masks.
