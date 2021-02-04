Republican Says He Can’t Make People Wear Masks Even Though He Banned Jeans

[The jeans are] brand-new, they’re clean, they don’t have any holes in them. They’re not hurting anybody. Not wearing a mask can kill people, and we have had people here — we have a member who was exposed to it and is now COVID positive at home.

And there are five or six of their members who are never wearing masks. This is dangerous and they’re putting all of us in danger. So if they can enforce a denim dress code they can also enforce a mask mandate.