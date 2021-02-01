Republican Senator Calls On His Party To 'Stand Up' To Controversial Marjorie Taylor Greene PA

A Republican senator has called on his party to stand up to Marjorie Taylor Greene after it emerged she had indicated support for executing Democrats on Facebook.

Robert Portman said leaders of the party ‘ought to stand up and say its totally unacceptable what she has said’.

Greene, who has previously endorsed the QAnon conspiracy theory, garnered attention this month after she announced her intention to impeach President Joe Biden. In January 2019, Greene apparently liked a Facebook comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CNN reports.

Earlier this week, Republican leaders announced that they had chosen Greene to serve on the Education and Labor Committee. The decision has been rebuked by several politicians, including Pelosi.

Congresswoman Attempting To Impeach Biden Called Parkland Shooting 'False Flag' PA Images

The decision comes after it surfaced that Greene had called the Parkland school shooting, in which 14 students were killed, a ‘false flag’.

‘What could they be thinking – or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It is absolutely appalling,’ Pelosi said of the decision.

Speaking to CNN yesterday, January 31, Portman said relieving Greene of her duties could ‘send a message’.

‘I assume that is something they’re looking at and I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens. And you know, I think that is the way to send a message. The voters who elected her in her district in Georgia, you know, ought to be respected. On the other hand when that kind of behaviour occurs there has to be a strong response,’ Portman said.

He added: ‘I saw a couple videos over the weekend and one had to do with violence as I see it. There is no place for violence in our political dialogue. By the way there is no place for violence in our country. I mean, this is something we got to get away from. So yeah. I think people ought to speak out clearly.’

On Saturday, January 30, Greene took to Twitter to announce that she had spoken with former president Donald Trump and had his full support.

Greene said she is ‘so grateful for [Trump’s] support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First’.

She also said she would not apologise for her past comments, writing: ‘I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people.’

