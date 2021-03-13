Republican Senator Says White Capitol Rioters Didn’t ‘Concern’ Him But BLM Protesters Would

PA Images

A Republican senator has admitted that he hadn’t been afraid of the white Capitol rioters, but would have been ‘concerned’ if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters.

Speaking on The Joe Pags Show, Sen. Ron Johnson described the rioters as ‘people that love this country’, declaring that these individuals ‘truly respect law enforcement’ and ‘would never do anything to break the law’.

These comments were made despite the fact that more than 100 police officers were injured during the violent insurrection that left five people dead.

Johnson has previously insisted he had ‘never felt threatened’ as the mob poured into the Capitol building, forcing terrified members of Congress to evacuate.

During a February hearing about the January 6 attack, Johnson claimed ‘not one appeared angry or incited to riot’. This statement of course does not fit with footage of the insurrection, which saw rioters shoving officers to the ground and erecting nooses.

Speaking with Pags on the right wing radio show, Johnson doubled down on these comments:

Even though those thousands of people that were marching to the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn’t concerned.

He continued:

Now, had the tables been turned, Joe, and this’ll get me in trouble — had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.

At the time of writing, more than 300 individuals who participated in the Capitol riots have been charged with breaking the law.

