Republican Senator Used Campaign Funds To Buy Simpsons Food At Universal Studios Florida
A Republican senator has reportedly used campaign funds to buy $197 worth of food during a trip to Universal Studios Florida with his family.
Sen. Josh Hawley, considered to a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2024, reportedly purchased junk food for himself, his wife and their sons using the funds, despite campaign funds being strictly prohibited for personal use by the Federal Election Commission.
First reported by The New York Post, FEC records show Hawley, of Missouri, spent ‘$16.87 at Voodoo Doughnut, $8.83 at Seuss Popcorn, $15.63 at Lard Lad, $13.83 at Lagoon Popcorn, $31.38 at Hopping Pot, $30.41 at Bumblebee Taco and $80.04 at Margaritaville’.
The Hawley family had apparently visited Universal Studios as part of a family-friend lobbyist retreat to Orlando in March 2020.
After being approached for comment, Hawley’s office said that the expenses had been reimbursed on January 30:
This was a trip for the respective Leadership PACs of Senators Hawley and Blunt. The event is designed specifically for families to attend.
Guests are encouraged to bring their children and Sen. Blunt has been hosting it for a number of years.
This comes as Hawley faces criticism over his role in the Capitol siege, having announced a week before Congress was due to meet that he would be challenging the results of the 2020 election.
Hawley is now the subject of an ethics complaint from several Democratic senators, who are calling for a probe into his role in the deadly riots of January 6.
