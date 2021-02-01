Republican Senators Behind Controversial $600 Billion COVID Relief Approved $740 Billion Military Budget

Republican Senators Behind Controversial $600 Billion COVID Relief Happily Approved $740 Billion Military Budget PA

All 10 of the Republican senators supporting a $600 billion coronavirus relief proposal recently voted in favour of approving a $740 billion military budget.

The $600 billion proposal comes from moderate senators Susan Collins, Rob Portman, Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Shelley Moore Capito, Todd Young, Jerry Moran, Mike Rounds and Thom Tillis, who wrote to President Joe Biden following the government’s proposal of $1.9 trillion in relief.

Their counter offer comes in at less than three times what the Democrats had proposed and are looking to get signed within the next month.

‘In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,’ the group wrote, as per CBS News.

‘Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support. We request the opportunity to meet with you to discuss our proposal in greater detail and how we can work together to meet the needs of the American people during this persistent pandemic.’

However, the group of Republicans have since come under fire after it was highlighted that each of them were more than happy to vote in favour of dedicating much larger sums of money towards the United States’ military budget.

‘Every single one of these Senate Republicans voted to give the Pentagon billions more than what they’re willing to give to the American people,’ representative Mark Pocan tweeted.

‘$1.9 trillion is the floor – not the ceiling.’

He later added: ‘Anyone else notice that the Republicans think ‘bipartisanship’ just means helping the American people as little as possible?’

These thoughts were echoed by representative Pramila Jayapal, who tweeted: ‘COVID relief can’t wait any longer. If the Republican party doesn’t feel the urgency of Americans who are struggling to keep food on the table, then it’s time for us to act without them.’

Bernie Sanders urged the Democratic majority to push forward with Biden’s proposed COVID recovery bill pointing out that the left could use reconciliation if the Republicans tried to push back.

‘During a global health crisis and a historic economic hardship, this is not the time to compromise our residents,’ representative Rashida Tlaib added.

‘The QAnon Republicans jammed through tax cuts and goodies for their corporate pals. Now, let’s jam for the people. Reconciliation if they don’t want to play ball.’

Biden was scheduled to meet with the 10 Republicans today, February 1, to discuss their proposal.

