Republican Who Refused To Wear Mask Tests Positive For Coronavirus

PA Images

In a true act of karma, a Republican who refused to wear a mask has tested positive for coronavirus.

Advert

Representative Louie Gohmert, who has been walking round the Capitol without a mask despite the ongoing pandemic, tested positive with the virus this morning, July 29, but apparently had no symptoms.

Gohmert had previously stated that he did not need to wear one because he gets regularly tested, and that he would only wear one if he contracted the virus – and that he wasn’t afraid of it.

Gohmert PA Images

In an interview with CNN last month, the 66-year-old said, ‘I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.’ When told those with the virus may not have symptoms he replied, ‘But I keep being tested and I don’t have it. So I’m not afraid of you.’

Advert

Following his positive results, Gohmert now has to isolate for 10 days, reported KETK. Speaking to the local news channel, he dubbed his diagnosis as ‘ironic’ as he claims he has worn a mask more often in the past couple of weeks than he has done for the past four months.

Despite the fact he has it himself, Gohmert still feels people shouldn’t have to wear a mask if they do not want to.

He said, ‘If somebody feels strongly about everybody should wear a mask, then they shouldn’t be around people that don’t wear masks.’ He added that America ‘used to be a free country’.

Gohmert PA Images

Gohmert is one of a handful of Republicans to test positive for the virus, according to Politico.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday, July 28, Chairman Jerry Nadler called out several Republicans for not abiding by the rules. Gohmert was not one of those mentioned, however.

While referring to Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Louisiana’s Mike Johnson and Arizona’s Andy Biggs, Nadler said:

I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee. To stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.

Advert

Nadler has also tweeted about Gohmert’s diagnosis and wished him a speedy recovery.

His tweet read:

I want to wish ⁦@replouiegohmert a full & speedy recovery. When individuals refuse to take the necessary precautions it puts everyone at risk. I’ve regularly instructed all Members to wear their masks and hope this is a lesson by all my colleagues.

We hope so too, Jerry.