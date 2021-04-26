Republicans Mock Biden’s Non-Existent Plan To Reduce Meat Consumption

PA Images

Republicans have bizarrely started to criticise Joe Biden for his plan to reduce meat consumption – even though he doesn’t actually have such a plan.

The rumours appear to have stemmed from the climate plan the president announced last week, which vows to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the US by at least 50% from 2005 levels by 2050.

Administration officials did not announce at the time exactly how the White House plans to reduce emissions so dramatically, so some critics took it upon themselves to make predictions about what steps would be involved.

Reporting on the climate change plan, one Daily Mail article suggested a number of possible routes that could be taken to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions, including the reduction of red meat consumption. The headline for the article read: ‘Biden’s climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH.’

Though the report was only offering ideas as to the kind of steps that could be taken, it appeared to be picked up and taken as fact by Fox News, which offered a graphic that read, ‘Up In Your Grill: Biden’s Climate Requirements,’ and later shared by Texas governor Greg Abbott.

The graphic claimed the ‘requirements’ included cutting 90% of red meat from diets, limiting meat intake to four pounds per year and the number of hamburgers allowed to one per month. Despite the fact Biden never made such demands, a number of Republicans appeared to take the graphic as fact and take their disdain at the idea out on the president.

Among those fuelling the false information was Larry Kudlow, a former White House economic adviser to Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox Business on Friday, April 23, he commented: ‘To meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to – get this – America has to stop eating meat.’

Republicans also took to social media to criticise Biden for his non-existent plan, with Rep. Lauren Boebert writing: ‘Joe Biden’s climate plan includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030. They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen?’

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Tex.) wrote: ‘Not going to happen in Texas.’

One Twitter user shared a picture of a huge piece of meat as an ‘official response’ to ‘Biden [saying] we can have four pounds of red meat per year’, to which another user responded: ‘Having the absolute worst sh*ts imaginable to own the libs.’

To be clear, Biden has not made any demands regarding Americans’ meat consumption, though it should be noted that cutting back on meat is a very viable way to help save the planet, so if you want to cut back of your own free will, please feel free to do so.