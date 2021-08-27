Residents Evacuated As Huge Explosion Causes Chemical Plume Of Smoke

PA Images

Emergency services have been dispatched to a large fire that has erupted at an industrial facility near Leamington Spa, with reports of explosions now emerging.

Firefighters are battling a fire at an industrial site amid reports of explosions and a strong chemical odour.

Meanwhile, in footage posted to social media, a huge plume of thick, black smoke could be seen emerging from the site on Juno Drive.

The fire has prompted the evacuation of nearby residences as the blaze is suspected to be involving chemicals. Matt Western, a local Labour MP, has cautioned the fire could have been caused by chemicals from a plastics business unit.

All houses near the road are being evacuated, with those within 70 meters of the site advised to close their doors and windows and to keep inside.

One resident told BBC News they could hear ‘small explosions’ at around 10.30am on their way to work.

‘I saw a little plume of smoke and thought it might be the allotments but it quickly got a lot darker and a lot bigger in the space of about two minutes and I realised it was definitely something a bit more serious. I was stood down there at the end of the road that has been blocked off and you could see the massive plume of smoke, there was fire, explosions, all sorts of things.’

Kevin Hughes, who had been working from home in the area, claimed the sky had darkened suddenly.

‘I saw some post in the local Facebook group…and when I walked to the back I could see this massive plume of grey smoke floating over.’

Fire engines and police have been dispatched to the scene, according to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. At 10:38am, the West Midlands Ambulance Service had been dispatched, with one ambulance, a paramedic supervisor and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) arriving on the scene.