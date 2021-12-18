Resolution Reached Over 7ft Penis Statue Carved Out Of Tree

WNYT13

A bizarre local controversy involving a 7ft wooden penis has reached a happy ending, a year after a man was arrested for displaying the sculpture outside his house.

Jamie Gagne of Wilton, New York, had carved the obscene woodwork out of a pine tree and proudly placed it in the front yard of his home in June last year.

Despite complaints, the phallic tree trunk remained in place for several days, until local police were ultimately forced to arrest Gagne for ‘publicly displaying offensive sexual material’.

WNYT 13 reports that Gagne had made the penis – dubbed the Wilton Woody – in protest at the local town council, which had recently issued him with a ticket for constructing a workshop outside his house in violation of planning codes.

However, it appears that the two sides have managed to come to a resolution, with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen confirming that Gagne would be allowed to keep his sculpture, provided he keep it ‘out of view’ of the road, and out of sight for his neighbours.

The charges have been adjourned, and are set to be dropped providing Gagne agrees to comply with the town code, and does not get into any more disputes with his neighbours – penis-related or otherwise.

In a statement to WNYT 13, Gagne said:

The Wilton Woody saga finally reached its unexciting conclusion after a year and a half of nonsense. All but 2 of the 13 international property code violations I was accused of were dismissed on condition of resolving the issues with the building permit, the 2 that remained left me with a fine of $250.

‘My lawyer assured me that although it’s not a victory it’s probably the best outcome I could’ve hoped for,’ Gagne added.