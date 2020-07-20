Restaurant Smashes And Burns Table Frequented By Jeffrey Epstein And Harvey Weinstein CNN/75 Main

A New York restaurant owner bid a dramatic farewell to a table frequented by Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein by smashing it up and setting it on fire.

Epstein and Weinstein used to be regular visitors at 75 Main, the ‘premier locale for modern Italian fare’ in Southampton, so much so that Table One came to be Epstein’s favourite, and the table Weinstein would use whenever he came to dine.

In recent years, both Epstein and Weinstein have been at the centre of disturbing accusations, with Epstein awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls before he died in 2019, and Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of committing a criminal sex act and rape.

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell PA

After the stories about Epstein and Weinstein came to light, Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main, decided he wanted to completely erase all reminders of the pair from his restaurant.

The owner said Epstein would come to the restaurant ‘every week or two’, and claimed that every single time he came ‘with three or four girls’, the New York Post reports.

He commented:

They had nice shoes, were in good shape, but they looked really young. I knew something wasn’t right. At first I thought they were his kids, but then with all the drinking and partying, I realised they weren’t his kids.

Zach recalled how Epstein would order him to give him Table One even if there were people sat on it, and said that he was once so impatient that he bought out the occupants’ entire $1,500 bill in an effort to make them leave.

Restaurant owner dousing table in lighter fluid CNN/75 Main

The owner added: ‘every time I see [the table] I think of that sicko’.

Speaking about the dramatic way he set about getting rid of the table, as per CNN, Zach explained:

When I thought about it, like Jeffrey Epstein used to sit at this table, all I could think was I need to burn this f*cking table and make sure nothing is going to stain my restaurant.

Once he’d made his decision, Zach wasted no time in putting his thought into action. He used an axe and a sledgehammer to smash up the table before dousing it in lighter fluid and setting it on fire in front of a crowd of people.

As the table went up in flames, people are said to have cheered and chanted: ‘Burn, Epstein, burn!’ Once the table was destroyed, Zach threw the charred remnants into the bin.

Table where Jeffrey Epstein used to sit set on fire CNN/75 Main

Zach commented:

It felt so good actually. Now I don’t have to think about these guys anymore.

The owner felt that burning the table worked to get rid of Epstein and Weinstein’s ‘bad energy’, and he added: ‘People who abuse women are not welcome here.’

Ioana Rosu, who works as manager at 75 Main, recalled one occasion on which Epstein asked her to bring champagne to the girls at his table. The manager asked for the girls’ ID, but Epstein attempted to get around the request by giving Ioana ‘hands full of money’.

She added: ‘He insisted, but I said I can’t break the law.’

Jeffrey Epstein suicide death prison PA

Another time, a female customer asked Epstein what he was doing with ‘underage girls’, telling him: ‘they’re too young’. Epstein allegedly responded to say his companions were all over 18 before telling Zach that he would pay for the customer’s dinner if the owner made them leave the restaurant.

Epstein never revealed what he did for a living, and Zach said he assumed he was a ‘womaniser like everyone else’. Epstein stopped dining at 75 Main in 2014, not long before allegations about his abuse started to come to light.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.