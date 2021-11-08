Resurfaced Astroworld Promotional Video Slammed For Promoting Violence And Chaos

Shutterstock/@astroworldfest/Instagram

A promotional video for Travis Scott’s Astroworld has been criticised for encouraging violence and chaos.

On Friday, November 5, eight people died and multiple others were injured as a result of a crowd surge at Scott’s festival in Houston. The youngest victim was identified as being only 14 years old.

Scott has reportedly built up a reputation over the years for his unruly events, from an incident in 2015 where he encouraged fans to overturn security and join him onstage, to 2017 where two people were allegedly injured in another of his music events.

Promotional footage for Astroworld, first released in May, has now resurfaced and sparked further backlash, with people claiming it demonstrates the rowdy and dangerous atmosphere Scott has been accused of encouraging.

The footage, filmed two years ago, shows a series of videos merged together, many of which exhibit dangerous and unruly behaviour among fans, TMZ reports.

Fans can be seen storming over the metal barricades holding them back, to people being flung through the air within mosh pits.

The scenes that unfold in the promotional video may appear fun to some, but are examples of over-energetic, reckless, and thoughtless behaviour, which could definitely have severe consequences.

Scott even posted the footage via his Twitter account in November 2019 to thank ‘everybody that pulled up to rage’.

According to some Twitter users, the promotional video has been removed from YouTube, with many questioning the ‘strange’ timing of it being taken down. One said, ‘Heartbroken by the events at #ASTROWORLDFest and keeping everyone in my prayers. #TravisScott has built a brand on violence as are evident in his Netflix documentary and his Astroworld 2021 promo video on YouTube.’

Another wrote:

Travis Scott promoted the violence that happens at astroworld… the 2021 promo video showed people breaking the barricades and it continued to happen again… also the venue was too small for the amount of people … and you stop in middle of song and see a unconscious body.. wtf

A third commented, ‘Also, Travis has gotten in trouble for inciting a riot before. He amped up his fans to jump the gates, even showing it in the promo video for astroworld. Its not all his fault, but his fans have been out of control before. You have a responsibility to your fans to uphold safety.’

A petition has since been created that calls on the organisers and founders of Coachella to drop Scott from the line-up.