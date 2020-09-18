Retiring Admiral Insurance Boss Gives Staff £10 Million To Say Thank You

Saying thank you to all Admiral staff in this way is the right thing to do and I’m so proud and fortunate to have worked with a such a special group of people.

Their hard work and dedication has allowed Admiral to grow from a start-up with 1 brand, 0 customers and 57 members of staff, to a FTSE 100 company worth around £8bn, with multiple brands, millions of customers and over 11,000 staff worldwide. And all of this wile remaining a great place to work. Thank you from myself and my wife to everyone at Admiral.