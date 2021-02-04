Reverend Apologises For Calling Clap For Captain Tom 'Cult Of White British Nationalism' JarelRB/Twitter/PA Images

A Church of England reverend has apologised after describing the clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore as a ‘cult of White British Nationalism’.

Last night, February 3, Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged Brits to clap for Captain Tom, the 100-year-old NHS fundraiser who passed away earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, before people took to their doorsteps and open windows to commemorate the veteran’s life and achievements, clergyman Jarel Robinson-Brown initially took a stark view of the national clap.

Reverend original tweet# JarelRB/Twitter

In a now-deleted tweet, Robinson-Brown wrote, ‘The cult of Captain Tom is a cult of White British Nationalism. I will offer prayers for the repose of his kind and generous soul, but I will not be joining the National Clap.’

After a public backlash, he tweeted, ‘I offer an unreserved apology for the insensitive timing and content of my tweet regarding the clap for Captain Tom. I’ve now read and will sign the Church of England’s Digital Charter.’

The reverend also appears to have deleted his account.

JarelRB/Twitter

The charter is a pledge for Christians to ‘help make social media and the web more widely positive places for conversations to happen’, based on principles of truth, kindness, welcome, inspiration, togetherness and safeguarding.

Robinson-Brown’s original criticism contradicted the praise and tribute of the Archbishop of Canterbury, who said following Captain Tom’s death, ‘I pray for his family and friends, and I join millions across the country in mourning with them.’

Captain Sir Tom Moore autobiography PA Images

Justin Welby added, ‘Captain Tom was the very best of us. His courage, compassion, resilience, hope and generosity have been an inspiration to millions – and an example to us all. Where he walked a nation followed. I give thanks to God for such a long life, so well lived. May Captain Tom rest in peace.’

Johnson also paid tribute to Captain Tom, saying, ‘In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country’s deepest post war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit.’

Boris Johnson PA Images

He continued, ‘It is quite astonishing that at the age of 100 he raised more than £32 million for the NHS, and so gave countless others their own chance to thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us through the pandemic.’

Johnson added, ‘He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world. Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family.’