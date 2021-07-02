Richard Branson Set To Beat Jeff Bezos To Space
Richard Branson will beat Jeff Bezos to space by just nine days as part of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity 22 test flight.
There was a time when a space race was reserved for nations, but billionaires appear to be engaged in their own expensive competition.
Jeff Bezos made headlines when he announced his plans to be the first billionaire in space as part of his Blue Origin mission. This mission will take Bezos and his brother to suborbital space on July 20. Nonetheless, Branson has just announced that he will take two pilots and three other astronauts with him to space on a test flight on July 11.
While Bezos may be disappointed by falling behind Branson, these plans were likely established some time ago. After all, Virgin Galactic was established 17 years ago to establish commercial flights to space.
In the announcement video that revealed the crew for the upcoming test flight, Branson noted:
I’ve always been a dreamer. My Mum taught me to never give up and to always reach for the stars.
This July, our dream will become a reality, and we’re really excited to share that moment with you all, and when we return I will announce something very exciting; to give more people the chance to become astronauts.
If the Unity 22 test flight is successful it sounds like the public will be able to start booking flights. However, this will probably be a very expensive flight.
