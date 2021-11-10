Richard Branson Suffers ‘Colossal Cycling Crash’ And Reveals Brutal Injuries

@richardbranson/Instagram/@holly_branson/Instagram

Richard Branson says that wearing a helmet ‘saved his life’ after he was hospitalised following a ‘colossal’ bike crash.

Branson, 71, was taking part in a charity cycling race on Tortola – part of the British Virgin Islands – when his brakes failed, causing him to crash into a fellow rider and sending them both crashing to the concrete.

In a post on Instagram, Branson confirmed he’d make a full recovery, but was taken to hospital after suffering some extreme cuts and bruises. Pictures shared by the Virgin Galactic founder showed off an ‘extraordinarily big bump’ on his hip and a ‘massive’ bruise on his leg, as well as deep scrapes along his arms and legs.

‘I was navigating a steep corner, with a massive cliff drop to my left, a car coming up the hill, and my fellow Striver, Felix Stellmaszek, in front of me passing the car. I pulled on both of my brakes, but they didn’t respond,’ Branson explained. ‘He had no chance of getting out of the way. We crashed – hard. We both fell off our bikes and our heads and bodies slammed into the concrete road.’

Branson acknowledged that his injuries were comparatively minor compared to what could have unfolded, writing that at one point he feared he’d been paralysed.

‘There is no question that wearing helmets saved our lives – not the first time that has been the case,’ he said. ‘I stayed still, hoping I hadn’t broken my back or paralysed myself. Slowly, I moved my limbs and was relieved they responded.’

Branson and Stellmaszek were participating in the Strive BVI race, a ‘multi-discipline challenge fundraising event’ that involves crossing the islands using various methods, including kayaking, paddleboarding, sailing, hiking and swimming.

According to the Daily Mail, it’s not the first time Branson has been injured during the Strive challenge, with the billionaire previously having revealed he thought he was ‘going to die’ after crashing his bike and tearing several ligaments in 2016.

