Richard Herd, Star Trek And Get Out Actor, Dies Aged 87

Star Trek and Get Out actor Richard Herd has died aged 87.

The star passed away due to cancer-related causes on Tuesday morning, May 26, at his home in Los Angeles. Herd was surrounded by his family at the time, and is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Crowder Herd, and their children.

Herd’s acting credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades, as well as All the President’s Men. He also appeared in 11 episodes of Seinfeld as George Costanza’s boss, Mr. Wilhem.

Jordan Peele, who wrote the 2017 film Get Out, paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, where he described him as a ‘wonderful man and a true professional’.

He continued:

We hadn’t talked much before he arrived on set for Get Out. I asked him to think of the scene as a viagra ad trying to hide deep rage. He responded “That sounds like all Viagra ads to me!” Then he absolutely nailed it.

Fellow actor Jane Badler wrote:

It was a great honor to work with the wonderful actor and beautiful man Richard Herd .. I was so blessed to have had him on the set of my first big mini Series V .. RIP Richard …

Herd was born in Boston on September 26, 1932. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his mother encouraged his love of music and the arts.

Our thoughts are with Richard Herd’s friends and family at this tough time. Rest in peace.

