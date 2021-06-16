Richard Madeley Goes ‘Full Partridge’ Over Shamima Begum

ITV/PA Images

Richard Madeley has had yet another ‘full Partridge’ moment with comments regarding Shamima Begum.

Begum, 21, left the UK at the age of 15 to join ISIS in Syria, where she married a Dutch jihadi. However, she’s become a controversial figure over the past year after appealing to return to the country to reclaim her citizenship. Recently, she said she was just a ‘dumb’ kid when she joined the terrorist group.

The topic was discussed on Good Morning Britain today, June 16, with Madeley reading out comments from social media users alongside co-presenter Susanna Reid. Then, while leaning back in his chair, he provides his own thoughts on the situation.

He begins by reading out a tweet: ‘Look, at the age she left, making a mistake is getting a tattoo you regret or a one-night stand, but deliberately joining a terrorist organisation that loathes and hates the country you come from, and all the effort in getting there, seems to tell a clear story to me.’

Madeley then continues: ‘There’s one interesting point, and I was thinking about this last night. Obviously we have the Nuremberg trials after the war – we hanged quite a few Nazis and we imprisoned quite a few others and we let them out eventually.’

He says: ‘But we didn’t go after the Hitler Youth. As far as I’m aware… we only went after adults… and that’s something to reflect on, I think.’

Formerly the youth organisation of the Nazi Party – like the Boy Scouts with Nazi principles – the Hitler Youth once accounted for around 60% of German boys between the ages of 13-18.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, which has already been viewed more than 90,000 times, Scott Ruth wrote: ‘Madeley has just gone full Partridge again when talking about Shamima Begum.’

It’s been met with a mixture of reactions: many people agreeing it’s reminiscent of Steve Coogan’s outspoken radio host; others laughing at Reid’s speechless reaction to invoking the Hitler Youth; and people either going against his comments or supporting them. ‘I can’t believe she composed herself, I’d have laughed immediately,’ Ruth wrote of Reid.

In a recent interview ahead of a new documentary with Andrew Drury, Begum said: ‘I don’t think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake. I personally don’t think that I need to be rehabilitated, but I would want to help other people be rehabilitated. I would love to help.’