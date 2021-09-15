Richard Madeley Interviewing Shamima Begum Has Baffled The Internet

ITV

Social media users have expressed concern and confusion over an interview involving Richard Madeley and Shamima Begum.

The journalist and presenter questioned Begum alongside his co-host Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain today, September 15, where Begum continued her fight to return to the UK after travelling to Syria in 2015.

Madeley’s interviews have been the cause of controversy in the past, with the journalist already coming under fire this week for describing a climate activist as a ‘fascist’ and making what viewers described as ‘insensitive’ comments about coronavirus, so social media users were quick to question the decision to have him interview Begum.

One person wrote: ‘Good Morning Britain are really playing with fire letting Richard Madeley interview Shamima Begum live on the show…’

Another commented: ‘Richard Madeley about to interview Shamima Begum on GMB. What could possibly go wrong.’

Begum denounced her former support of ISIS in the interview today, claiming she was wrong to show her support for the group when she was a teenager and saying she would ‘rather die’ than go back to ISIS today.

After leaving for Syria when she was just 15, Begum had her British citizenship revoked by the Home Office and is now asking to be allowed to leave the Syrian camp where she currently resides and return to the country.

During the interview, one viewer picked up on a questionable comment from Madeley and shared it on Twitter, writing: ‘Just before GMB cut to an advert break during an interview with Shamima Begum, who’s in a prison camp in Syria, Richard Madeley said to her, ‘You stay there’’.

In a summation of the interview, another viewer described Madeley as ‘Alan Partridge in disguise’, in reference to the comedy character portrayed by actor Steve Coogan.

A third Twitter user described the interview between Madeley and Begum as ‘horrific’, while a fourth wrote: ‘For the love of God get #richardmadeley off the screen. His interview with #shamimabegum is beyond insensitive. It’s nothing more than bullying in the style of a dumed down #alanpartridge.’

The user went on to brand the segment as ‘irresponsible journalism.’

During the interview, Begum asked for the forgiveness of the British people and claimed she would be able to help the British government by sharing her experience with ISIS.

