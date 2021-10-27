Richard Madeley Left Speechless At Insulate Britain Protester Swearing On TV Is Branded ‘Comedy Gold’
An Insulate Britain protester’s dirty language on Good Morning Britain left Richard Madeley absolutely speechless.
To liven up an otherwise dreary Wednesday morning, Tracey Mallaghan, one of Insulate Britain’s climate change activists, decided to let rip on live television when she took to GMB to defend the group’s targeting of the M25.
Leaving the 65-year-old host and viewers in utter shock, Madeley was left questioning, ‘Did you just say that?’
Ahead of the protest, the group asked drivers to keep away or commit to a 20mph speed limit to ensure the safety of protesters, however the conversation between Mallaghan and Madeley grew tense after he called her ‘darling’ and Mallaghan stated, ‘Stop sending d*ck shaped rockets into space!’
She said:
You called me Darling! You’re trying to distract me! My daughter faces a two-degree world, war, famine, drought, and you want to focus on the individual.
You refuse to ask the right questions, I’ve been asked the same questions for six weeks and you should be focusing on the why.We need to come together, the only chance we have is if we believe in the British spirit and get on the same page.
While Mallaghan noted that she ‘hate[s] disrupting people’s lives’, she claimed that the government ‘is going to break a legal agreement to keep us under a two-degree world’ and that Madeley was not looking at the ‘reality of the situation’.
Mallaghan’s interview has left viewers reeling, with many flooding to the post to express their glee at the exchange. One said, ‘Damn what a hot mess… Rockets shaped like dicks? 2 perfectly composed journalists, and 1 perfectly insane activist. This is what I live to wake up to,’ while another tweeted, ‘This has been the most entertaining morning on GMB since Piers Morgan left.’
A third said, ‘Did I hear correct rockets shaped like d*cks?’
Madeley apologised to viewers for the frustrating nature of the discussion, in how Mallaghan ‘wasn’t prepared to engage in a proper interview’.
Insulate Britain has shown no sign of stopping its demonstrations, stressing that they will continue to take place despite the risk of arrest or imprisonment.
From blocking junctions of the M25 to gluing themselves to roads, the protesters have been met with growing negative reactions from members of the public, including two activists having ink thrown in their faces.
