Right-Wing Radio Host Who Called Covid A ‘Scamdemic’ Dies Of Covid

Dick Farrel Show/YouTube

A controversial conservative radio host has died of complications from COVID-19 after having spent months telling his listeners not to get vaccinated.

Dick Farrel passed away aged 65 in hospital last week, less than a month after contracting the virus, which he had previously called a ‘scamdemic’.

The Florida-based radio host, who also spent time as a stand-in presenter for right-wing news channel Newsmax, had spent much of this year railing against the COVID-19 vaccines and health experts like Dr Anthony Fauci, who he called a ‘power tripping lying freak’.

‘Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2u [sic] all along about masks, where the virus came from and the death toll?’ he wrote in one post, while also questioning why ‘lib morons’ would get vaccinated if they’d already had the virus.

But according to his friends he experienced a change of heart after falling ill, and spent his last days messaging family and friends urging them to get vaccinated.

In a Facebook post following his death his friend Amy Leigh Hair said:

Covid Took One Of My Best Friends! RIP Dick Farrel. He is the reason I took the shot! He texted me and told me to ‘Get it!’ He told me that this virus is no joke and he said: ‘I wish I had gotten it!’

According to Indy100, shortly after contracting COVID-19 Farley wrote on Facebook to ask whether hydroxychloroquine imported from Canada was ‘safe’ and ‘reliable.’

Speaking to WPTV, Hair explained that like Farrel she initially ‘didn’t trust’ the vaccine, but that her friend’s experience convinced her to get jabbed. ‘I just became more afraid of getting COVID-19 than I was of any possible side effects of the vaccine,’ she said. ‘I’m glad I got vaccinated.’

Farrel’s partner Kit Farley also urged Farrel’s friends and followers to take the virus seriously, writing in a post, ‘He fought like a tiger. Please don’t put off getting attention for this illness. Yes, for some it has minimal effects, but others it is deadly.’

‘He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh,’ Farley wrote in tribute to the ardent Trump supporter, who was known for pushing conspiracy theories surrounding election fraud and the coronavirus pandemic. ‘With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected. He will be missed.’