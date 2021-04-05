Right-Wing TV Host Greg Kelly Claims Weed Once Got Him So High He Ended Up In Kenya

Newsmax/Chmee2/Wikimedia

Greg Kelly, the right-wing host of Newsmax, says he smoked weed and ended up in Kenya. Naturally, people are laughing at how absurd that is.

Marijuana is being legalised all across the US. With New York’s recently signed bill allowing for recreational use among adults, and criminal records for possession set to be expunged, 15 states and the District of Columbia now permit cannabis use.

Generally, Republicans and other right-wing supporters tend to oppose legalising weed, whether it’s out of health concerns or stubbornness rooting from the ‘war on drugs’ mentality. However, if anything’s going to ward people off marijuana, it’s not the Newsmax anchor’s tale of being so high he woke up in Africa.

Kelly tweeted: ‘SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea. I’ve tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I ‘toked up’ with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON’T DO DRUGS.’

Unless you’re completely oblivious to the effects of drugs, going on an out-of-body, blackout crusade to another country nearly 8,000 miles away and also suffering short-term amnesia is not something associated with cannabis. Really, it’s not the end-result of any drug, though there are others that would make more sense in this (blatant fallacy of a) scenario, like Rohypnol or even alcohol.

Considering Newsmax has given airtime to nonsense merchants like Marjorie Taylor Greene in the past, the host’s claims should be taken with a pinch of salt. One Twitter user even wrote: ‘I read like 20 of this guy’s tweets and still not sure it’s a real guy.’ Another wrote: ‘Greg Kelly is performance art. I am convinced of it.’

He also previously tried to shift the blame of the US Capitol riots to ANTIFA, and used his platform to complain about McDonald’s refusing to serving him a McFish – because no such item has ever existed and he tried to order it during breakfast hours.

The mockery has stretched far and wide. Former congresswoman Katie Hill tweeted: ‘Cheers to all who have ‘toked up’ in Kentucky and ended up in Kenya because that’s definitely a thing that happens when you smoke weed.’

Speculating there may have been other factors in Kelly’s trip to Kenya, another user joked: ‘Greg I don’t know how to break it to you but those weren’t ‘buddies’ and that wasn’t ‘weed’… it may have been ‘kidnappers’ and ‘a lead pipe’.’