Rioter In The Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten For A Week And Has Lost 20lbs In Jail

Jake Angeli, aka the ‘QAnon Shaman’ who was pictured wearing a horned, furry hat at last month’s Capitol riots, has lost 20lb while in jail after not having eaten for a week.

Angeli – whose real name is Jacob Chansley – was arrested soon after the events that unfolded on January 6. Upon his arrest, he was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building on grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

In the wake of President Joe Biden being sworn into office, Chansley, a long-time QAnon supporter, disowned Donald Trump and has even offered to testify against the former president at his impeachment trial.

However, while Chansley has been in custody, he’s lost a whopping 20lb. It was reported last month that the 33-year-old hadn’t eaten since his arrest, which was down to the lack of organic food the detention centre had.

It’s thought that eating organic food is part of Chansley’s religious beliefs, as he practises Shamanism.

As per shamanism.com, ‘Shamanism stems from nature itself. Shamanic practices tap into the power Mother Earth has to offer and the ancient indigenous teachings are derived from the simple truths of nature.’

While it wasn’t reported that Chansley had lost any weight at the time, it’s now come to light that he has lost a concerning 20lb in just seven days.

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, has said:

The Defendant has not been able to consume any food since the commencement of his stay in Washington, DC, being a period in excess of one week. It is understood the Defendant has lost weight in excess of twenty pounds during the last week.

Watkins has argued in a new court filing that Chansley was a legitimate shaman, reported Insider, and has asked the court to order the jail to provide him ‘life-sustaining sustenance sought for ingestion’ or simply grant him release from jail ahead of his trial.

The attorney continued:

Based on Mr. Jacob Chansley’s shamanic belief system and way of life, non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it.

‘An ‘object intrusion’ is the belief that disease originates outside the body from unhealthy objects coming into the body. In shamanic traditions, the body, mind, and soul are interconnected, and the well-being of all three are necessary for my client to be able to practise his faith’, Watkins went on to explain.

Chansley was fed organic food when he was initially arrested in Arizona, but following his transfer to a Washington DC jail ahead of his trial, the DC jail hasn’t granted his dietary request because the Department of Corrections’ Religious Services staff were ‘unable to find any religious merit pertaining to organic food or diet for Shamanism Practitioner’.