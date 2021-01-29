Rioter In The Horned Hat Says He's Willing To Testify Against Trump At Impeachment Trial PA Images

Jacob Chansley, the US Capitol rioter in the horned hat and ‘QAnon Shaman’, says he’s willing to testify against Donald Trump at his impeachment trial.

Chansley, 33, also known as Jake Angeli, was one of many pro-Trump supporters who stormed the federal building on January 6, however he quickly attracted the attention for his strange attire: fur, face paint, a horned hat and he carried a spear with an American flag.

Advert 10

Weeks after the siege, his tune has changed significantly. After being arrested, his lawyer said Trump should give him a pardon. Later, he disowned the former POTUS. Now, he’s saying he’ll testify against him when his trial goes to the Senate.

PA Images

Trump, the only US president in history to be impeached twice, has been charged with incitement of insurrection, with many believing he encouraged the deadly events at the Capitol and led his supporters astray. To convict and likely bar him from holding federal office again, a two-thirds majority would be needed.

Chansley’s lawyer Albert Watkins told AP he was originally ‘horrendously smitten’ by Trump, but after he didn’t hand out pardons for those who took part in the riots, ‘he felt like he was betrayed by the president’.

Advert 10

election PA Images

His sentiment is being echoed by other arrested rioters, who’ve said they were taking orders from Trump at the time of the siege. According to court records, Chansley said he came to Washington DC ‘at the request of the president that all patriots come… on January 6’.

Watkins also told KSDK: ‘He regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the president, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made.’

The lawyer continued: ‘Let’s roll the months of lies, and misrepresentations and horrific innuendo and hyperbolic speech by our president designed to inflame, enrage, motivate. What’s really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as president, to walk down to the capitol with him.’

Advert 10

Jacob Chansley Cameron Frew

He added: ‘As to my client, the guy with the horns and the fur, the meditation and organic food… I’m telling you that we cannot simply wave a magic wand and label all these people on January 6 the same.’

Chansley has been charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, disorderly conduct in a Capitol and demonstrating in a Capitol building. His arraignment is scheduled for today, January 29, in DC.