Rioter Who Allegedly Live Streamed Attack On Capitol Arrested

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Jan 2021 23:27
Rioter Who Allegedly Live Streamed Attack On Capitol ArrestedUS Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York/PA Images

A rioter who allegedly livestreamed himself taking part in the US Capitol siege has been arrested. 

Nicolas Moncada, from Staten Island, was taken into custody by the FBI on Monday morning, January 18, at his home on Taunton Street.

The 20-year-old had been tracked down by law enforcement after reportedly livestreaming his participation in the riots on January 6, with footage appearing to directly show unlawful entry into the federal building and blood on the steps of the Capitol.

Two days after the chaos in DC, the FBI was tipped off by a number of students at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan about Moncada’s identity. They’d seen him in social media posts allegedly taking part in the riot, including selfies, and fed their information to the Office of Public Safety who notified federal investigators.

The FBI then executed search warrants on both of Moncada’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to verify the images. On his Instagram, he also posted a photo with the caption: ‘Outside Pelosi’s office.’

In response to a video he’d posted seemingly from the riots, one user asked where he was, to which he replied: ‘Capitol Building where Senate & House are conducting Electoral Vote Count.’

As reported by SILive, his attorney Mario Gallucci said: 

Mr. Moncada was taken into custody this morning by the FBI and has been charged with various sections of the United States Code for trespassing inside a restricted building and trying to disrupt or impeded the conduct of government business, as well as, trespassing on the floor of various government rooms including the House of Congress, the lobby adjacent to the floor and the Rayburn Room of the House of Congress.

The lawyer added: ‘I do not believe he is being charged with committing any acts of violence. Mr. Moncada continues to deny any participation in the effort to overthrow the government, and he looks forward to defending his good name.’

Moncada appeared on another YouTube livestream to discuss his alleged role in the riots, saying: ‘It was quite the exhilarating experience to say the least. It is definitely not a day that I’m ever going to forget, especially because I have so much video of it… it’s like, what do you have to lose by putting your feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk?’

William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge at the FBI New York office, said in a statement: ‘For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our nation’s laws and institutions, our message is simple – don’t do it.’

Moncada will appear before a Brooklyn federal magistrate judge on Tuesday, January 19.

